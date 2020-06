Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Exceptional bright southern & eastern exposed cheerful end unit model sited in the heart of Prestwick Place! Featuring an 2-story foyer & family/living room room w/soaring windows , L shape dining rm w/designer decor, updated kitchen w/corian counter tops. Master bedroom suite with large closet organizer, his and hers separate vanity plus makeup space mirror. Good size of loft/hallway to enjoy reading and evening tea time!! Large Patio overlooking quiet & open yard. Close to shopping & I-90. Fremd Dist! *** No Showings until further notice (tenant move out) ***