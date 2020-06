Amenities

Light and bright 2 Story townhome in desirable Heathstone is available for rent! Spacious Earl model with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths offers a private back yard and patio. Large living room features a cozy fireplace, and separate dining room has a bay window. Nice master suite has a vaulted ceiling and ultra bath with soaking tub and double sinks. Neutral throughout. Walking distance to Jewel, Starbucks and nearby parks. Fremd high school. No pets.