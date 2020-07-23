200 West Thacker Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2006 Custom Built Home! Two story entrance with crystal chandelier and porcelain tile floor. Home boasts 9' ceilings, updated lighting, oak hardwood flooring and porcelain tile throughout the first floor. Family room includes marble faced gas fireplace. Kitchen has 42 inch crown molded mahogany cabinets, granite counter-tops, porcelain tile flooring, center island, recessed lighting and all stainless steel appliances. Bow window and tray ceiling in Master suite. Master bath invites you inside with natural stone floor/walls, garden bathtub with 2 natural light skylights. Home also has built in security, interconnected smoke detectors, central vacuum and sprinkler system. The 2.5 car garage is useful for storage with room for 4 cars to park outside on the concrete driveway. Exterior GFCI outlets front/back. Unfinished basement with 9' ceilings. Many other updates, ask your agent for the features sheet uploaded on the MLS.