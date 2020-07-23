All apartments in Hoffman Estates
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:13 AM

200 West Thacker Street

200 West Thacker Street · (847) 230-7044
Location

200 West Thacker Street, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2831 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2006 Custom Built Home! Two story entrance with crystal chandelier and porcelain tile floor. Home boasts 9' ceilings, updated lighting, oak hardwood flooring and porcelain tile throughout the first floor. Family room includes marble faced gas fireplace. Kitchen has 42 inch crown molded mahogany cabinets, granite counter-tops, porcelain tile flooring, center island, recessed lighting and all stainless steel appliances. Bow window and tray ceiling in Master suite. Master bath invites you inside with natural stone floor/walls, garden bathtub with 2 natural light skylights. Home also has built in security, interconnected smoke detectors, central vacuum and sprinkler system. The 2.5 car garage is useful for storage with room for 4 cars to park outside on the concrete driveway. Exterior GFCI outlets front/back. Unfinished basement with 9' ceilings. Many other updates, ask your agent for the features sheet uploaded on the MLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 West Thacker Street have any available units?
200 West Thacker Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hoffman Estates, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hoffman Estates Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 West Thacker Street have?
Some of 200 West Thacker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 West Thacker Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 West Thacker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 West Thacker Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 West Thacker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoffman Estates.
Does 200 West Thacker Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 West Thacker Street offers parking.
Does 200 West Thacker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 West Thacker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 West Thacker Street have a pool?
No, 200 West Thacker Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 West Thacker Street have accessible units?
No, 200 West Thacker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 West Thacker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 West Thacker Street has units with dishwashers.
