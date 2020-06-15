670 Central Avenue

Amenities
Studio in the heart of Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 203691
REMODELED
Charming studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.
Small, but completely remodeled, studio apartment with recent appliances.
Heat, Air Conditioning and Electricity are all included in the base rent. Parking available onsite.
Laundry facilities in building and parking in back of building.
Pictures are representative of unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203691
No Dogs Allowed
