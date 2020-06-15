670 Central Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access dogs allowed

Studio in the heart of Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 203691



REMODELED



Charming studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.



Small, but completely remodeled, studio apartment with recent appliances.



Heat, Air Conditioning and Electricity are all included in the base rent. Parking available onsite.



Laundry facilities in building and parking in back of building.



Pictures are representative of unit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203691

Property Id 203691



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5833633)