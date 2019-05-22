All apartments in Hazel Crest
Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:06 PM

17303 Kedzie Avenue

17303 Kedzie Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 876858
Location

17303 Kedzie Avenue, Hazel Crest, IL 60429
Pottowatomie Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,093 sf home is located in Hazel Crest, IL. This home features tile floors and plush carpeting, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.Homes offered in Illinois are leased and managed by FirstKey Homes of Illinois, LLC. Owner has an indirect ownership in the brokerage.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17303 Kedzie Avenue have any available units?
17303 Kedzie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hazel Crest, IL.
What amenities does 17303 Kedzie Avenue have?
Some of 17303 Kedzie Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17303 Kedzie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17303 Kedzie Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17303 Kedzie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 17303 Kedzie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 17303 Kedzie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17303 Kedzie Avenue does offer parking.
Does 17303 Kedzie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17303 Kedzie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17303 Kedzie Avenue have a pool?
No, 17303 Kedzie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17303 Kedzie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17303 Kedzie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17303 Kedzie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17303 Kedzie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17303 Kedzie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17303 Kedzie Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
