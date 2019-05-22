17303 Kedzie Avenue

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,093 sf home is located in Hazel Crest, IL. This home features tile floors and plush carpeting, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.Homes offered in Illinois are leased and managed by FirstKey Homes of Illinois, LLC. Owner has an indirect ownership in the brokerage.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.