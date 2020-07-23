Apartment List
/
IL
/
hazel crest
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:36 AM

34 Apartments for rent in Hazel Crest, IL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Hazelcrest Highland
3314 Birchwood Drive
3314 Birchwood Dr, Hazel Crest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL MODERN AND UPDATED 4 BED 2 BATH HOUSE IN HAZEL CREST! THIS HOUSE BOASTS DARK CHERRY WOOD FLOORING, SPACIOUS OPEN LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBO.
Results within 1 mile of Hazel Crest

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4135 193rd Street
4135 193rd Street, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Looking to lease a spacious condo in Tierra Grande Courts Condominium? Look no more! This condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, spacious eat-in kitchen with appliances, living room dining room combo, central air, full size washer & dryer in

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
17787 Arlington Drive
17787 Arlington Drive, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch with fresh paint, new floors with furnace & central air in 2012. Large Lot, concrete patio, 1 car attached garage

1 of 26

Last updated April 10 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Country Club Hills
4521 189th Street
4521 189th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1426 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom ranch with large kitchen. Large 2.5 car detached garage
Results within 5 miles of Hazel Crest
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
13905 S Clark
13905 S Clark St, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$835
685 sqft
Recently renovated apartments offer premium amenities. One-bedroom units feature patio/balcony, and on-site laundry and parking are available. Online portal for convenience. Close to Riverdale Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 20 at 02:19 PM
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Richton Hills
4140 Birchwood Ave
4140 Birchwood Rd, Richton Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
COMING SOON IN JUNE! BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED RANCH HOME!!!! - COMING SOON IN JUNE! To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 4140 Birchwood Ave.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
15800 Suntone Dr
15800 Suntone Drive, South Holland, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
15800 Suntone Drive South Holland, IL 60473 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 WWW.bogsmanagement.com Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays West of South Suburban College.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
220 N Williams St
220 Williams Street, Thornton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
220 Williams Street Thornton, IL 60476 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Olympia Fields
20623 Hellenic Drive
20623 Hellenic Drive, Olympia Fields, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1844 sqft
Make this your next rental home! Beautiful brick ranch on such a shady tree lot in Olympia Fields. Spacious rooms throughout the house. Beautiful hardwood floors and cozy wood burning fireplace in the family room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
250 East Maple Drive
250 Maple Drive, Glenwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
CHARMING SPLIT LEVEL 4 BD/2BA HOME IN GLENWOOD. THIS BEAUTIFULLY WELL MAINTAINED HOME HAS 2 LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
14631 Lamon Avenue
14631 Lamon Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
950 sqft
Two bedroom, newly painted, carpeted, with front/balcony located in a safe, friendly community. Near strip mall, and restaurants, public transportation, and Metra Stations. (RLNE5657937)
Results within 10 miles of Hazel Crest
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
1573 State St
1573 State St, Burnham, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
510 sqft
Air conditioning, luxurious carpet flooring, and patio or balcony. Refrigerator and stove provided in units, and on-site laundry facilities and parking are available. Pet-friendly and close to transit routes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
634 Sibley Blvd
634 Sibley Blvd, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$840
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Sibley Blvd. near public transportation. Residences feature outdoor living space, quality appliances, and free heat. On-site laundry and parking in a pet-friendly community. Close to Calumet City Prairie Nature Reserve.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
12427 S Lincoln St
12427 South Lincoln Street, Calumet Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1796 sqft
Spacious single family home ready for immediate move in! All you have to do is sign the lease, pull up the moving truck, and start unpacking! With immaculate features such as luxury wood vinyl flooring, neutral colored wall pallet to match any home

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4818 West 122nd Street
4818 West 122nd Street, Alsip, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Great remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo! Laundry in unit and central air. Big master bedroom with 2 closets and half bath. Great location close to everything! New carpet and laminate flooring. Large balcony to enjoy this hot weather!

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Colonades
7335 Tiffany Dr 1C
7335 Tiffany Drive, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed 1 Bath - Orland Park - Property Id: 202615 Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom first floor apartment in desirable area. - Laundry facilities on first floor.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
9147 S. Normal Ave 2
9147 South Normal Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
2BD/1BA Apartment All utilities included - Property Id: 311732 Professionally managed 3 unit building Recently Rehabbed 2bd/1ba $900/Month $600 non refundable move in fee Required upon approval Free Heat & Electric + A/C Description: Private Walk

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
307 Yates Ave 2
307 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath Availa - Property Id: 211419 Clean and Neat apt ready to live in. Hardwood floors, Large walk in closets and a ceiling fan. Updated kitchen & bathroom with jacuzzi bath & white tiles & huge living room.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
23435 Western Ave Unit B2
23435 Western Avenue, Park Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Beautiful Condo Available with Heat and Air Included! - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 23435 Western Ave.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Pullman
11332 South Langley Avenue
11332 South Langley Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1656 sqft
This 2 unit row house in Historic Pullman has been transformed into a wonderful single family living space with exposed brick walls, vaulted ceilings, 3 skylights, and hardwood floors.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Westgate Valley
5719 128th Street
5719 West 128th Street, Crestwood, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 950 SF apartment 3rd floor unit STRICT NO PETS STRICT NO SMOKING ON PREMISES Must meet rent/income ratio and credit score requirements to be considered. 12 unit multi-family apartment building

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
10144 South Union Avenue
10144 South Union Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1838 sqft
BRAND NEW REHABBED 3 BED 2 BATH HOUSE IN FERNWOOD! THIS HOUSE BOASTS HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT! SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH BRICK FIREPLACE AND A SEPARATE FORMAL DINING ROOM! THERE ARE 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS ON THE MAIN LEVEL WITH A MODERN AND STYLISH
City Guide for Hazel Crest, IL

Hazel Crest - that's a nice name for a city isn't it? It got that name in 1900 due to all the hazelnut bushes that grew on a crest to the south of the town at that time. It was 12 years later that the city was incorporated, and since then, many of the original families who lived there still have descendants in the area.

Nowadays, the city has a little over 14,000 inhabitants and about 5,000 homes split among them. It's found in Cook County, Illinois, only about 25 miles south of Chicago, with the towns of Markham, Harvey, East Hazel Crest, Homewood and Flossmoor surrounding it. This gives the local people plenty of opportunity to find work in the city itself and its more populous surrounding regions, with a lot of the people commuting to Chicago where they work in higher-earning jobs. For 25 consecutive years, Hazel Crest has been named a Tree City USA, proof that the people there are forward thinking and passionate about the preservation of forests in the region, as well as their continued maintenance and growth. It is, in fact, the only city in the Chicago Southland that has been given this award for such a length of time.

Having trouble with Craigslist Hazel Crest? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Hazel Crest, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hazel Crest renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Hazel Crest 3 Bedroom ApartmentsHazel Crest Apartments with BalconiesHazel Crest Apartments with Garages
Hazel Crest Apartments with ParkingHazel Crest Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Hazel Crest Dog Friendly ApartmentsHazel Crest Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, IL
Woodridge, ILOrland Park, ILHammond, INRomeoville, ILPark Ridge, ILCalumet City, ILLisle, ILSkokie, ILOak Lawn, IL
Lowell, INElmwood Park, ILMatteson, ILCountry Club Hills, ILIngalls Park, ILChicago Ridge, ILLemont, ILMarkham, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College