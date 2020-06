Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Nicely updated 4-bed, 3-bath detached single family home located in the heart of Glencoe! This home features hardwood flooring, large windows to let the natural light pour in, three levels of living space including a finished basement, large partially fenced yard with nearby playground, and attached 2-car garage. Fantastic location close to shopping, dining, entertainment and adjacent to Vernon Park. This is a must see!! Schedule a showing today. ***AVAILABLE MAY 19, 2020***