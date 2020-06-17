All apartments in Forest Park
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

941 Marengo Avenue

941 Marengo Avenue · (708) 674-7081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

941 Marengo Avenue, Forest Park, IL 60130

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available July 1st! This charming, large 1 OR 2 bedroom unit has it all! The unit is the entire 2nd floor of this beautiful property and offers a large living room (with french doors for 2nd bedroom if needed), dining room (this could be the living room if tenant needs 2nd bedroom), large eat-in kitchen, bedroom with large walk-in-closet, updated bathroom, large 3-season back porch for more living space or storage, free laundry in the basement, separate, lockable storage in basement, large fenced yard to be shared with owners, and exterior parking space! Central heat and a/c!! Well cared for unit with freshly refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout! Tenant pays for their own electric and gas. Credit score of 650 or higher required and tenant(s) must make $50k or more per year for household. No pets. 2 person maximum occupancy per Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Marengo Avenue have any available units?
941 Marengo Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 941 Marengo Avenue have?
Some of 941 Marengo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 Marengo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
941 Marengo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Marengo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 941 Marengo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 941 Marengo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 941 Marengo Avenue does offer parking.
Does 941 Marengo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 Marengo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Marengo Avenue have a pool?
No, 941 Marengo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 941 Marengo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 941 Marengo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Marengo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 941 Marengo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 941 Marengo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 941 Marengo Avenue has units with air conditioning.
