941 Marengo Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available July 1st! This charming, large 1 OR 2 bedroom unit has it all! The unit is the entire 2nd floor of this beautiful property and offers a large living room (with french doors for 2nd bedroom if needed), dining room (this could be the living room if tenant needs 2nd bedroom), large eat-in kitchen, bedroom with large walk-in-closet, updated bathroom, large 3-season back porch for more living space or storage, free laundry in the basement, separate, lockable storage in basement, large fenced yard to be shared with owners, and exterior parking space! Central heat and a/c!! Well cared for unit with freshly refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout! Tenant pays for their own electric and gas. Credit score of 650 or higher required and tenant(s) must make $50k or more per year for household. No pets. 2 person maximum occupancy per Village.