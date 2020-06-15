All apartments in Forest Park
1121 Marengo

1121 Marengo Avenue · (708) 853-9936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1121 Marengo Avenue, Forest Park, IL 60130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
-2nd floor in two unit building
-Large Sunny apartment
-Huge living room and dining area,
-Big Kitchen, dishwasher, in unit full sized stack laundry
-2 average sized bedrooms.
-No on site parking. Forest Park municipal parking lot just ½ block away.
-Tenant pays heat and cooking gas. Gas forced air heating

No Pets, No smoking
Credit score of 640 and above
Credit and background checks conducted
Call (708) 853-9936 to schedule appointment

No appointments available until after April 8, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Marengo have any available units?
1121 Marengo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, IL.
Is 1121 Marengo currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Marengo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Marengo pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Marengo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 1121 Marengo offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Marengo does offer parking.
Does 1121 Marengo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Marengo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Marengo have a pool?
No, 1121 Marengo does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Marengo have accessible units?
No, 1121 Marengo does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Marengo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Marengo has units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Marengo have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Marengo does not have units with air conditioning.
