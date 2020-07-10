/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:51 PM
158 Apartments for rent in Deerfield, IL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
30 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,683
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1249 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
11 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,318
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Briarwoods
505 Margate Terrace
505 Margate Terrace, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1540 sqft
Available 10/01/20 3 Bed 1.5 bath house in Deerfield's best school - Property Id: 78936 This fabulous rental house is approximately 1,540 square feet and features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms & a 2 car garage.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Waukegan Rd
1000 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
735 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Like New 1 Bedroom ...
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
335 Milford Road
335 Milford Road, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2106 sqft
The unit is vacant for showing, and move in ready! Beautifully updated and immaculately cared for spacious townhome in sought-after Coromandel community in school district 109 (South Park elementary school).
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Deerfield Park
1720 Clavinia Avenue
1720 Clavinia Avenue, Deerfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2496 sqft
Renovated interior street home. 4 generous bdrms inc Master Ste, 2 full & 1/2 bath. Bright newer kitchen. Granite countertops. Large 1 st fl Fam Rm w/fireplace leads to gorgeous private fenced yard, covered brick paver patio, child playset, garden.
Results within 1 mile of Deerfield
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sanders Prairie
4134 BORDEAUX Drive
4134 Bordeaux Drive, Northbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2505 sqft
THE LARGEST TOWNHOME AT THE BEST LOCATION IN SANDERS PRAIRIE! END UNIT W/ GORGEOUS & PRIVATE VIEW! GREAT FLOOR PLAN W/2 STORY LIV.& DIN. RM., HRWD FLRS. 9 FT CEILINGS. KITCHEN W/ 42 INCH CABINETS. FAMILY ROOM W/ FIREPLACE.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
23379 Forest Court
23379 Forest Court, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2054 sqft
Private location conveniently located close to two train lines, major highways & shopping in the Bannockburn Elementary school district (nationally ranked as a Blue Ribbon School) and Deerfield High School district.
Results within 5 miles of Deerfield
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
$
14 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
954 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by our leasing office for a tour today! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1386 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,507
1798 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated February 19 at 07:06pm
Contact for Availability
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
Studio
$1,499
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1042 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
730 Judson 07
730 Judson Ave, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,145
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
730 Judson 07 - Property Id: 268357 Highland Park studio w PRIVATE BALCONY In the heart of Highland Park..close to the shops, parks, groceries, etc. Walking distance to the Metra and to the beach.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
878 Swan Ln
878 Swan Lane, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2600 sqft
Luxury 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Deerfield - Property Id: 24133 Recently renovated, spacious 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath town-home with a 2 car garage.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1330 Ridgewood Drive
1330 Ridgewood Drive, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1300 sqft
Highland Park Cozy 2 BR w/ Basement and Garage - Location and character. This 2 bedroom home is tucked away from it all. Full basement. All appliances stay including washer/dryer. Wooded lot.
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
399 Catbird Ln
399 Catbird Lane, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
2500 sqft
Majestic 3 Br 2.5 Ba Townhouse On The Lake W/ 2 Car Garage. Gorgeous Home, Situated On Large, Corner Lot Right On The Water. Features Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Large Bedrooms, & Fireplace.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
730 Judson 18
730 Judson Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Highland Park @ Ravinia Studio ~ In Unit Laundry - Property Id: 243243 Highland Park - Large Studio In Unit Laundry Great Views Ravinia - Enjoy this wonderful updated studio. Hardwood floors, pet friendly available now.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
552 Greystone Lane #D2
552 Greystone Lane, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Wheeling, Lexington Commons 2BR/2BA Garage & 2 Pools! - New carpet, paint throughout and remodeled bathrooms make this home special. Spacious and bright 2 bedroom 2 bath coach homes are rarely available for rent. Second floor unit.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
165 West Wayne Place
165 West Wayne Place, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
972 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom Ranch home in great location. Family room with wall of windows for lots of natural light. One car detached garage. Large yard for entertaining. Washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No pit bull or rottweiler.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2433 Madiera Lane
2433 Madiera Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1598 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/2.1BA Townhouse With 9' Vaulted Ceilings And Skylights In The Prestigious Tenerife Subdivision. Fresh Painted The entire House. White Kitchen includes 42" Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Brand New GE Range.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1182 Northbury Lane
1182 Northbury Lane, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
GREAT COACH HOME FOR RENT! BEAUTIFUL REMODELED KITCHEN WITH 42"OAK CABINETS & GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, PLUSH CARPET THROUGHOUT,BIG LIVING ROOM. & SEPARATE DINING ROOM, FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN THE UNIT.2ND FLOOR W/BEAUTIFUL VIEW FROM THE BALCONY.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1955 Ammer Ridge Court
1955 Ammer Ridge Court, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1300 sqft
Updated condo with POND VIEW in highly sought after Ammer Ridge! Eat-in kitchen has pretty maple cabinets with granite counters. Mostly all stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Old Farm Village
271 East Fabish Drive
271 East Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1174 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy.
Similar Pages
Deerfield 1 BedroomsDeerfield 2 BedroomsDeerfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeerfield 3 BedroomsDeerfield Apartments with BalconyDeerfield Apartments with Garage
Deerfield Apartments with GymDeerfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDeerfield Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDeerfield Apartments with ParkingDeerfield Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILGlendale Heights, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, ILBensenville, IL