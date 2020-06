Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

WHOLE HOME FRESHLY PAINTED,PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED, EVEN NEW GUTTERS!! JUST WAITING FOR YOU TO MOVE IN. ELMHURST BRICK & STONE HOME ACROSS THE STREET FROM FIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. WALK TO TOWN, TRAIN & PARKS. BRIGHT & SUNNY LIVING ROOM W/FIREPLACE. LOWER LEVEL HAS LARGE FAMILY ROOM. KITCHEN IS FULLY APPLIANCE. WASHER/DRYER. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES & DOES LANDSCAPING/SNOW REMOVAL. NO PETS! NO SMOKERS! MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT. TENANTS RESPONSIBLE FOR MINOR REPAIRS UNDER $100.