Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

AMAZING 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH APARTMENT!! This upper-level unit has fresh paint, beautiful new wood laminate flooring, and hardwood. Washer and dryer in unit. Located in a fantastic location walking distance from the metra, other public transportation, and downtown Elgin shopping and restaurants! Hurry before this one is gone!