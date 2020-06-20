All apartments in Elgin
Elgin, IL
365 Vandalia Street
365 Vandalia Street

365 Vandalia Street · (630) 913-0524
Location

365 Vandalia Street, Elgin, IL 60123
Southwest Elgin

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity to rent this charming cape cod home in excellent condition! Beautifully arched doorway leads into living room with 9' ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and hardwood flooring. Spacious master suite on 2nd floor with walk-in closet and plenty of storage with 2 additional bedrooms on 1st floor! Completely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances leads into large separate dining room area. Finished lower level, great space for office, family room, playroom, with 2nd kitchen and full updated shower. Large deck overlooks concrete patio and large partially fenced yard! 1-car detached garage. Close to Fox River, downtown Elgin and train. No pets, solid credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 Vandalia Street have any available units?
365 Vandalia Street has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Elgin, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Elgin Rent Report.
What amenities does 365 Vandalia Street have?
Some of 365 Vandalia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 Vandalia Street currently offering any rent specials?
365 Vandalia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 Vandalia Street pet-friendly?
No, 365 Vandalia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elgin.
Does 365 Vandalia Street offer parking?
Yes, 365 Vandalia Street does offer parking.
Does 365 Vandalia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 365 Vandalia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 Vandalia Street have a pool?
No, 365 Vandalia Street does not have a pool.
Does 365 Vandalia Street have accessible units?
No, 365 Vandalia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 365 Vandalia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 365 Vandalia Street has units with dishwashers.
