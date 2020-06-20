365 Vandalia Street

Amenities

Great opportunity to rent this charming cape cod home in excellent condition! Beautifully arched doorway leads into living room with 9' ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and hardwood flooring. Spacious master suite on 2nd floor with walk-in closet and plenty of storage with 2 additional bedrooms on 1st floor! Completely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances leads into large separate dining room area. Finished lower level, great space for office, family room, playroom, with 2nd kitchen and full updated shower. Large deck overlooks concrete patio and large partially fenced yard! 1-car detached garage. Close to Fox River, downtown Elgin and train. No pets, solid credit required.