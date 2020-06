Amenities

on-site laundry garage air conditioning oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 1st FLOOR UNIT AVAILABLE AS OF 07/01/2020. THIS APPROXIMATE 900 SQUARE FOOT UNIT IS IN A SECURITY BUILDING W/INTERCOM & FEATURES A 2 CAR GARAGE SO NO MORE SCRAPING YOUR WINDOWS IN THE WINTER!!! GARAGE IS PRIVATE OFFERING PLENTY OF STORAGE FOR ALL YOUR STUFF!!! THESE CONDO STYLE UNITS ARE IMMEDIATELY ADJACENT TO CITY PARK AND WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR RTE 20 AND MINUTES FROM TOLLWAY ACCESS. HUGE LIVING ROOM OFFERS PLENTY OF ROOM FOR ALL YOUR FURNISHINGS. KITCHEN OPENS INTO GOOD SIZED EATING AREA. YOU WILL LOVE THE OPEN FEEL OF THIS UNIT. BRAND NEW AIR CONDITIONING UNIT WILL KEEP UNIT COOL EVEN ON THE HOTTEST SUMMER DAY. 2X6 BRICK CONSTRUCTION & HIGH EFFICIENCY HYDRONIC BASEBOARDS MEAN LOW ELECTRIC BILLS. WATER/SEWER & GARBAGE IS INCLUDED W/RENT. LAUNDRY FACILITIES ARE ALSO AVAIL IN THE BUILDING SO NO MORE LAUNDROMAT!!! CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECKS REQUIRED ON ALL OCCUPANTS AGE 18 AND UP. THE BUILDING IS A NON SMOKING/VAPING BUILDING. PETS ARE NOT ALLOWED EITHER. THIS IS A MUST SEE UNIT!!!