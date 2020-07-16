246 Comstock Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom + 2.5 bath townhome. Main level open floorplan includes kitchen, dining room and large living room with fireplace. Enjoy the huge master bedroom suite with walk in closet and luxury master bathroom. Remaining bedrooms well sized with ample closet space. English basement with finished bonus room. Laundry room. Two car garage. Large Balcony. 625 credit score. No bankruptcy or evictions. $40 per applicant. One month security deposit. $250 non refundable pet fee. Broker Interest.