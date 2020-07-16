246 Comstock Drive

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom + 2.5 bath townhome. Main level open floorplan includes kitchen, dining room and large living room with fireplace. Enjoy the huge master bedroom suite with walk in closet and luxury master bathroom. Remaining bedrooms well sized with ample closet space. English basement with finished bonus room. Laundry room. Two car garage. Large Balcony. 625 credit score. No bankruptcy or evictions. $40 per applicant. One month security deposit. $250 non refundable pet fee. Broker Interest.