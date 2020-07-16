All apartments in Elgin
Find more places like 246 Comstock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elgin, IL
/
246 Comstock Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:50 PM

246 Comstock Drive

246 Comstock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Elgin
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

246 Comstock Drive, Elgin, IL 60124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom + 2.5 bath townhome. Main level open floorplan includes kitchen, dining room and large living room with fireplace. Enjoy the huge master bedroom suite with walk in closet and luxury master bathroom. Remaining bedrooms well sized with ample closet space. English basement with finished bonus room. Laundry room. Two car garage. Large Balcony. 625 credit score. No bankruptcy or evictions. $40 per applicant. One month security deposit. $250 non refundable pet fee. Broker Interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Comstock Drive have any available units?
246 Comstock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elgin, IL.
How much is rent in Elgin, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Elgin Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 Comstock Drive have?
Some of 246 Comstock Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Comstock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
246 Comstock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Comstock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 246 Comstock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 246 Comstock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 246 Comstock Drive offers parking.
Does 246 Comstock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 Comstock Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Comstock Drive have a pool?
No, 246 Comstock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 246 Comstock Drive have accessible units?
No, 246 Comstock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Comstock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 Comstock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place
Elgin, IL 60123
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter
Elgin, IL 60124

Similar Pages

Elgin 1 BedroomsElgin 2 Bedrooms
Elgin Apartments with ParkingElgin Apartments with Pools
Elgin Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, IL
Vernon Hills, ILWheeling, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILGurnee, ILOswego, ILAlgonquin, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Judson UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago