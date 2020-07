Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Hurry! Rentals in the area are hard to find! Nice to have a 2 car garage! Open floor plan! Bright kitchen with extended light oak cabinetry, center island and pantry closet! Spacious living room with sliding glass doors to your own private deck! Master bedroom with walk-in closet and bath access! Convenient 2nd floor laundry! 6 panel doors! Storage room in lower level! Close to all shopping on Randall Road! Ready to go!