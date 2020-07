Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent 1/2 duplex rental now available! Great cul-de-sac location! Your own private fenced backyard with storage shed and cement patio! Spacious front living room with lots of natural light! Family room with sliding glass doors to the patio opens to the kitchen with maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, tile flooring and separate eating area! Master bedroom with walk-in closet and direct bath access! Gracious size secondary bedrooms! Convenient 1st floor laundry! Freshly painted interior! Move in ready!