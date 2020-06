1204 FREDERICK Court

Amenities

GREAT NORTH AND EAST SIDE LOCATION NEAR RTE 59 AT SHOE FACTORY RD! LOFT PLUS 3 BEDROOMS AND AN OFFICE/GUESTROOM IN LOWER LEVEL WITH A 3RD FULL SHOWER BATHROOM INCLUDING A SAUNA! GREAT FLOOR PLAN WITH FINISHED BASEMENT! SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH PANTRY AND DINETTE. FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM. FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE - ADJACENT TO KITCHEN. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH LUXURY BATHROOM FEATURING DOUBLE BASIN VANITY, WHIRLPOOL TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. FINISHED BASEMENT FEATURES RECREATION ROOM, OFFICE/GUEST ROOM AND FULL SHOWER BATHROOM WITH SAUNA. LARGE FENCED YARD! CULDESAC LOCATION. NEAR WALKING PATHS, PARKS AND I-90! GOOD CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK A MUST. ALL 18 YEARS AND OLDER MUST APPLY THROUGH "MY SMART MOVE". LONG TERM TENANT PREFERRED. NO SMOKING! NO PETS. PHOTOS ARE FROM PRIOR TO CURRENT TENANT.