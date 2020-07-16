Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking internet access

2 Bedroom Townhouse Downtown Edwardsville Available 08/07/20 Convenient location in down town Edwardsville!!

This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse is just blocks away from all the downtown Edwardsville hot spots!

2 assigned parking spaces per unit.

Unit comes with stackable washer and dryer.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities (water, sewer, trash, gas, electric and any internet or cable provider you would like).

4 Person occupancy, maximum of 3 adults per unit.

Unit does not have washer/dryer hookup.

PETS ARE NOT ALLOWED AT THIS LOCATION.

Please visit lerchproperties.net for more info and to fill out a rental application.



No Pets Allowed



