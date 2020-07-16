All apartments in Edwardsville
Old Towne

700 N Main St · (618) 288-3108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 N Main St, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bedroom Townhouse Downtown Edwardsville · Avail. Aug 7

$775

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
2 Bedroom Townhouse Downtown Edwardsville Available 08/07/20 Convenient location in down town Edwardsville!!
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse is just blocks away from all the downtown Edwardsville hot spots!
2 assigned parking spaces per unit.
Unit comes with stackable washer and dryer.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities (water, sewer, trash, gas, electric and any internet or cable provider you would like).
4 Person occupancy, maximum of 3 adults per unit.
Unit does not have washer/dryer hookup.
PETS ARE NOT ALLOWED AT THIS LOCATION.
Please visit lerchproperties.net for more info and to fill out a rental application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2957281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Old Towne have any available units?
Old Towne has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Old Towne have?
Some of Old Towne's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Old Towne currently offering any rent specials?
Old Towne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Old Towne pet-friendly?
No, Old Towne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edwardsville.
Does Old Towne offer parking?
Yes, Old Towne offers parking.
Does Old Towne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Old Towne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Old Towne have a pool?
No, Old Towne does not have a pool.
Does Old Towne have accessible units?
No, Old Towne does not have accessible units.
Does Old Towne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Old Towne has units with dishwashers.
Does Old Towne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Old Towne has units with air conditioning.
