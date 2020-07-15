Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:15 AM
8 Apartments For Rent Near SWIC
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
2 Units Available
Lake Christine Village
1837 Lebanon Ave, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1029 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Belleville, this community includes a pool with a sun deck, professional landscaping and fireplaces. Located near schools, workplaces, and great dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
1 Unit Available
108 Williamsburg Drive
108 Williamsburg Drive, St. Clair County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2150 sqft
Pictures coming soon! This 4 bedroom, 2 full baths, one 3/4 bath 1-1/2 story home has beautiful hardwood floors. Two bedrooms and one full bath on the main level. 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the upper level.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
2798 LONDON Lane
2798 London Lane, Shiloh, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2653 sqft
Ranch Style House in Villages at Wingate Subdivision, Regency Model Features Hardwood Flooring Throughout Main Living Areas, 20 x 16 Vaulted Living Room Includes Gas Fireplace, 18 x 12 Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances Include Glass Top Electric
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
10 EL CERRITO Drive
10 El Cerrito Drive, St. Clair County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1718 sqft
Three Bedroom Ranch Style Home in Villa Madero Subdivision, 21 x 10 Sunken Living Room Features Vaulted Ceiling and Wood Burning Fireplace, 12 x 10 Dining Room, 19 x 10 Eat In Kitchen Includes Glass Top Electric Range with Built In Microwave,
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
525 MILLSTONE Drive
525 Millstone Drive, St. Clair County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2011 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Weatherstone Subdivision, Ceramic Tiled Foyer Entry, 19 x 14 Living Room Features Brick Hearth Fireplace with Wooden Mantle, 14 x 11 Kitchen Includes Gas Range, Dishwasher and Side by Side Refrigerator, Pantry Storage, 14 x 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2753 Cedar Grove Dr
2753 Cedar Grove Drive, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1280 sqft
Green Mount Manor - Property Id: 125779 Green Mount Manor is a beautiful community with easy access to restaurants and shopping. Direct access to highway 64 just minutes from 255. This home is located in the prestigious Mascoutah School District.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
35 Saint George Drive
35 Saint George Dr, St. Clair County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
805 sqft
Welcome to 35 St. George- a NEWLY RENOVATED DUPLEX! The curb appeal to this charmer is just the beginning of what this home has to offer.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
3512 Lebanon Avenue
3512 Lebanon Avenue, Shiloh, IL
Studio
$1,195
1710 sqft
Ready to open an existing or New business? This office & showroom space has 1710 ASQ, 500 of which is office space and 1210 is showroom space.
