629 West Edgewood Road

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this luxurious, The modern kitchen captivates , updated cabinetry, spotless granite countertops, and a gentle backsplash made of glass . This 2 bedrooms home has the roof, Furness, windows and doors, and water heater are 6 years old . You'll fall in love with the clean house. Everything has great taste and no expense spared. There's tons of natural light in this home .and the huge living and family rooms with 2 fireplace. This property offers even more with a 2 car garageWith plenty of greenery this home becomes a beautiful, private residence with plenty of yard space. This home is your best chance to get into cozy, modern living in a fantastic area.