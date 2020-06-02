All apartments in DuPage County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:59 PM

629 West Edgewood Road

629 West Edgewood Road · (708) 945-8879
Location

629 West Edgewood Road, DuPage County, IL 60148

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1245 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this luxurious, The modern kitchen captivates , updated cabinetry, spotless granite countertops, and a gentle backsplash made of glass . This 2 bedrooms home has the roof, Furness, windows and doors, and water heater are 6 years old . You'll fall in love with the clean house. Everything has great taste and no expense spared. There's tons of natural light in this home .and the huge living and family rooms with 2 fireplace. This property offers even more with a 2 car garageWith plenty of greenery this home becomes a beautiful, private residence with plenty of yard space. This home is your best chance to get into cozy, modern living in a fantastic area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 West Edgewood Road have any available units?
629 West Edgewood Road has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 629 West Edgewood Road have?
Some of 629 West Edgewood Road's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 West Edgewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
629 West Edgewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 West Edgewood Road pet-friendly?
No, 629 West Edgewood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DuPage County.
Does 629 West Edgewood Road offer parking?
Yes, 629 West Edgewood Road offers parking.
Does 629 West Edgewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 West Edgewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 West Edgewood Road have a pool?
No, 629 West Edgewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 629 West Edgewood Road have accessible units?
No, 629 West Edgewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 629 West Edgewood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 West Edgewood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 629 West Edgewood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 West Edgewood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
