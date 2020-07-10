All apartments in Carol Stream
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

The Greenway at Carol Stream

136 Greenway Trl · (630) 999-2082
Location

136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL 60188

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-1520D · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 7-1741A · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 5-1500B · Avail. now

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-5822A · Avail. Aug 13

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 7-1701C · Avail. Aug 22

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 6-1600A · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Greenway at Carol Stream.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
google fiber
tennis court
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
hot tub
The Greenway is Now Renting Carol Stream, IL Apartments.

The Greenway at Carol Stream is open for business. We have dozens of great apartments in the Chicago area. With so many luxurious amenities and exclusive perks, this is an opportunity not to be missed. Shop gorgeous one and two-bedroom Carol Stream apartments right on our website. Our newly renovated interiors come with wood style floors, brand new granite kitchen countertops, stainless appliances and espresso cabinetry. The Greenway is also full of surprising amenities and recreational activities. We have a sparkling swimming pool for some relaxing times in the sun. You can play a round at our tennis court, blow off some steam at the fitness center, or watch the game in the community clubhouse. There are so many ways to enjoy yourself when you live in one of our Carol Stream, IL apartments.

Apply for One of Our Carol Stream Apartments Online.

You’ll love the local neighborhood. There are tons of parks, ponds and schools in th

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 processing fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage locker (in laundry facility): included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Greenway at Carol Stream have any available units?
The Greenway at Carol Stream has 12 units available starting at $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Carol Stream, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carol Stream Rent Report.
What amenities does The Greenway at Carol Stream have?
Some of The Greenway at Carol Stream's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Greenway at Carol Stream currently offering any rent specials?
The Greenway at Carol Stream is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Greenway at Carol Stream pet-friendly?
Yes, The Greenway at Carol Stream is pet friendly.
Does The Greenway at Carol Stream offer parking?
Yes, The Greenway at Carol Stream offers parking.
Does The Greenway at Carol Stream have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Greenway at Carol Stream offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Greenway at Carol Stream have a pool?
Yes, The Greenway at Carol Stream has a pool.
Does The Greenway at Carol Stream have accessible units?
No, The Greenway at Carol Stream does not have accessible units.
Does The Greenway at Carol Stream have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Greenway at Carol Stream has units with dishwashers.
