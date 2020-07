Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool volleyball court

July 31 occupancy! LOCATION, LOCATION LOCATION-JUST 30 STEPS TO THE POOL, SKI LODGE, VOLLEYBALL NETS ETC! CONVENIENT 1ST FLR UNIT W/LAUNDRY INSIDE*ALL NEW CARPET & PAINT*GRANITE KITCHEN*SEPERATE MASTER BDRM WITH EXIT TO THE HUGE PRIVATE BALCONY OVERLOOKING NOTHING BUT WOODS*WARM-COZY FIREPL*LOTS OF CLOSETS*pics prior to current rental-very good condition*renter only pays for electric & cable if you want it-water & gas covered in rent! WELCOME HOME!