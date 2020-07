Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony bathtub extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access package receiving sauna tennis court volleyball court accessible garage parking car charging conference room courtyard e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal playground smoke-free community

*Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.** Preserve at Cantera offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in a peaceful residential setting, just minutes from I-88 and Diehl Road. Our pet-friendly community boasts a resident clubhouse with Stockwell store, fitness center, Peloton bike studio and tech center, plus a dog park, expansive pool and sundeck, fire pit, grilling area and more. Enjoy privacy, tranquility, and convenience at Preserve at Cantera. Call today to reserve your new home! Creatively managed by Marquette Management, Inc.