Downers Grove, IL
4227 Florence Avenue
Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:43 AM

4227 Florence Avenue

4227 Florence Avenue · (708) 634-0103
Location

4227 Florence Avenue, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1904 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
*VIDEO* Totaling 2,854 sqft of living space! Close to highway, shopping, downtown, school and train! Convenient Location! Built in 1925 and fully renovated in 1988- NEW- Pipes, electrical, and built to include additional square footage! Current Updates include: Granite Counter Tops, Appliances, Fresh Paint, Hardwood Floors, New Carpets, trim, molding, updated bathrooms+tiles, enclosed patio,and a dry bar. For added character enjoy the wood burning stove on the main level, lower level gas fireplace and wrap around country style porch! Almost 3/4's of an acre of professional landscaping. Gorgeous Backyard design to include two Koi Ponds connected with a decorative bridge, Flagstone Patio, Pergola, and enclosed Porch w/ Hot Tub accessible through yard or the lower level walk out basement! Exterior space is limitless! Lots of Parking Space, no thru traffic, and convenient Turnaround Driveway. Close to Ogden and surrounded with Landscape Privacy. Home is being sold "As-Is". Discussion for City Water TBD- NO SSA currently configured but needs to be taken into consideration as all offices are closed for further verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4227 Florence Avenue have any available units?
4227 Florence Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4227 Florence Avenue have?
Some of 4227 Florence Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4227 Florence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4227 Florence Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4227 Florence Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4227 Florence Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downers Grove.
Does 4227 Florence Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4227 Florence Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4227 Florence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4227 Florence Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4227 Florence Avenue have a pool?
No, 4227 Florence Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4227 Florence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4227 Florence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4227 Florence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4227 Florence Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4227 Florence Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4227 Florence Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
