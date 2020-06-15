4227 Florence Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

*VIDEO* Totaling 2,854 sqft of living space! Close to highway, shopping, downtown, school and train! Convenient Location! Built in 1925 and fully renovated in 1988- NEW- Pipes, electrical, and built to include additional square footage! Current Updates include: Granite Counter Tops, Appliances, Fresh Paint, Hardwood Floors, New Carpets, trim, molding, updated bathrooms+tiles, enclosed patio,and a dry bar. For added character enjoy the wood burning stove on the main level, lower level gas fireplace and wrap around country style porch! Almost 3/4's of an acre of professional landscaping. Gorgeous Backyard design to include two Koi Ponds connected with a decorative bridge, Flagstone Patio, Pergola, and enclosed Porch w/ Hot Tub accessible through yard or the lower level walk out basement! Exterior space is limitless! Lots of Parking Space, no thru traffic, and convenient Turnaround Driveway. Close to Ogden and surrounded with Landscape Privacy. Home is being sold "As-Is". Discussion for City Water TBD- NO SSA currently configured but needs to be taken into consideration as all offices are closed for further verification.