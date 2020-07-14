Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils microwave internet access range

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Newly Remodeled Condo Near Downtown Des Plaines - Property Id: 311578



Come see this recently remodeled one bedroom one bath unit near downtown Des Plaines. Fresh paint, new floors, new appliances, new windows, newer AC that cools the place down in minutes. Don't miss out on your chance to call this place your new home. The 170 sq. ft. bedroom is much larger that your typical one bedroom place. Unit is on the top floor of this two story building so you don't have to worry about hearing your neighbors stomping around above you and it's just one flight of stairs to your front door. Association fees, water, sewer, trash, snow removal are all included in your rent. Only additional cost are electric and internet. Conveniently located close to everything it is in a great spot. Metra, CTA blue line, 294, 90, Airport, Fashion Outlets Mall, Rosemont Entertainment District, Rivers Casino are all within 10 minutes. NO Pets, and NO Smoking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1744-e-oakton-st-des-plaines-il/311578

Property Id 311578



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5955430)