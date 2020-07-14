All apartments in Des Plaines
Find more places like 1744 E Oakton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Plaines, IL
/
1744 E Oakton St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1744 E Oakton St

1744 East Oakton Street · (708) 935-3089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Des Plaines
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1744 East Oakton Street, Des Plaines, IL 60018

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1095 · Avail. now

$1,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Newly Remodeled Condo Near Downtown Des Plaines - Property Id: 311578

Come see this recently remodeled one bedroom one bath unit near downtown Des Plaines. Fresh paint, new floors, new appliances, new windows, newer AC that cools the place down in minutes. Don't miss out on your chance to call this place your new home. The 170 sq. ft. bedroom is much larger that your typical one bedroom place. Unit is on the top floor of this two story building so you don't have to worry about hearing your neighbors stomping around above you and it's just one flight of stairs to your front door. Association fees, water, sewer, trash, snow removal are all included in your rent. Only additional cost are electric and internet. Conveniently located close to everything it is in a great spot. Metra, CTA blue line, 294, 90, Airport, Fashion Outlets Mall, Rosemont Entertainment District, Rivers Casino are all within 10 minutes. NO Pets, and NO Smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1744-e-oakton-st-des-plaines-il/311578
Property Id 311578

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5955430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1744 E Oakton St have any available units?
1744 E Oakton St has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Plaines, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Plaines Rent Report.
What amenities does 1744 E Oakton St have?
Some of 1744 E Oakton St's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1744 E Oakton St currently offering any rent specials?
1744 E Oakton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1744 E Oakton St pet-friendly?
No, 1744 E Oakton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Plaines.
Does 1744 E Oakton St offer parking?
No, 1744 E Oakton St does not offer parking.
Does 1744 E Oakton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1744 E Oakton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1744 E Oakton St have a pool?
No, 1744 E Oakton St does not have a pool.
Does 1744 E Oakton St have accessible units?
No, 1744 E Oakton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1744 E Oakton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1744 E Oakton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1744 E Oakton St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd
Des Plaines, IL 60016
The Monarch
150 NE River Road
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St
Des Plaines, IL 60016

Similar Pages

Des Plaines 1 BedroomsDes Plaines 2 Bedrooms
Des Plaines Apartments with BalconiesDes Plaines Apartments with Gyms
Des Plaines Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, IL
Vernon Hills, ILWheeling, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Oakton Community CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity