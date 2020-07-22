/
lee county
6 Apartments for rent in Lee County, IL📍
Amboy Meadows
121 West Wasson Road, Amboy, IL
1 Bedroom
$682
With a playground, clubhouse, laundry facility, and more, Anderson Crossing has something for everyone to live an active, social lifestyle. This community offers 1-bedroom apartments with energy efficient appliances, extra storage, and patios.
98 Galena S. Ave.
98 S Galena Ave, Dixon, IL
Studio
$2,000
7500 sqft
Office or retail in the heart of downtown Dixon. Frontage on Galena and 1st Street.
419 W. 3rd St. - 2
419 West 3rd Street, Dixon, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 bedroom. Total remodeled with new flooring, paint, appliances and more. Comfortable and efficient hot water heat and built in AC unit. Good location very close to downtown. On site laundry and garage parking available.
1610 East Rock Falls Road - 2
1610 West Rock Falls Road, Whiteside County, IL
1 Bedroom
$550
400 sqft
Nice & cozy one bedroom upper apartment. Newer carpeting and paint! All utilities included! No dogs, no indoor smoking. Off street parking. Lawn care and snow removal provided. Please visit JLHpropertymanagement .
701 Pennsylvania Ave.
701 Pennsylvania Avenue, Mendota, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath - We have a nice, large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom upstairs apartment available in Mendota for $850/mo. Unit has ALL UTILITIES included, you just pay your cable and internet bill.
4342
4342 Chicago Road, DeKalb County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
1600 sqft
4 bed 2 bathroom. Remodeled in 2015 5 total queen beds. Fully furnished. Free internet. Utilities included. In unity laundry. 1 parking spot included.
