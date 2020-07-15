/
loves park
43 Apartments for rent in Loves Park, IL📍
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12304 FIRE ISLAND Drive
12304 Fire Island Drive, Loves Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3000 sqft
SPECTACULAR EXECUTIVE 2 STORY APPROX 3,000 SQ FT. NEW FORMAL LR & DR W/VIEW OF POND. LOVES PARK SCHOOLS, HUGE FR W/VAULTED CEILING,LIBRARY/ OFFICE. HUGE KITCHEN W/CNTR ISLAND, CUSTOM CABS, PANTRY & EAS. LUXURY MB W/WALK-IN, CATH CEILING & VIEW.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Elmwood Park
715 Anna Ave
715 Anna Avenue, Loves Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
- (RLNE3323625)
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
4630 Fenton Lane
4630 Fenton Lane, Loves Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
954 sqft
Two bedrooms, 1.5 bath with 954 SF of living space, with large (approx. 800 SF) basement for storage and an attached single car garage. Engineering hard floors throughout. Full bath accessible through master bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Loves Park
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3036 La Salle Ave
3036 La Salle Avenue, Rockford, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
One Bedroom near Forest Hills Country Club - Property Id: 214192 Newer Carpet & Flooring! Newer Kitchen Cabinets! New Windows! Much More! Spacious 700 Square feet, 2nd floor with balcony. Plenty of closets.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Glenview Road - Brookview - Edgebrook
2032 Valley Road
2032 Valley Road, Winnebago County, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
4000 sqft
- (RLNE4884843)
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
North Park East
7602 Cadet Rd
7602 Cadet Road, Machesney Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
- (RLNE4657642)
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Glenview Road - Brookview - Edgebrook
2040 Hillside Dr
2040 Hillside Drive, Winnebago County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
- (RLNE5690413)
Results within 5 miles of Loves Park
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
The Arbors
3936 Eagle Dr, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
$620
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
855 sqft
Situated in the Loves Park neighborhood, this beautiful community offers one- and two-bedroom units, air conditioners, ceiling fans, eat-in kitchens, walk-in closets, designer window coverings, and pet-friendly units.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Keith Creek
1511 8th ave
1511 8th Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
- (RLNE5554309)
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
North End Square
2004 Huffman Blvd
2004 Huffman Boulevard, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
- (RLNE4793930)
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2907 Summerdale Ave
2907 Summerdale Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$825
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE4065090)
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Park
3133 Arline Avenue
3133 Arline Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful fully remodeled single family home with 2 bedrooms one bath.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3018 Ridge Avenue
3018 Ridge Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
950 sqft
Well maintained nicely remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick single family home with central air conditioning. With newer carpet, and vinyl plank floor in kitchen and bathrooms. Appliances included are stove, refrigerator.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Keith Creek
1111 19th Street
1111 19th Street, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
DECEMBER RENT FREE!!! Don’t PAY until January 1st... A great home in a nice neighborhood. This is a beautiful 2 plus bedroom and 1-1/ 2 bathroom home with all hardwood floors with a 2 car detached garage and a covered patio in a fenced in back yard.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2904 Conklin Dr 13
2904 Conklin Dr, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Halsted Park Apartments - Property Id: 139045 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139045 Property Id 139045 (RLNE5866017)
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
10372 Marblewing unit 3
10372 Marblewing Road, Roscoe, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
- (RLNE5304189)
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Halstead Road
1634 N JONATHAN AVE
1634 Jonathan Ave, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1634 N JONATHAN AVE Available 09/01/20 1634 JONATHAN AVE - BEAUTIFULLY REHABED HOME - BEAUTIFULY REHABED HOME ON QUIET STREET NEAR BOYLAN HIGH SCHOOL This three bedrooms, one bathroom home is must see for all interested rentals because of: 1.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Churchill Grove
929 North Main Street
929 North Main Street, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
$799
750 sqft
MAIN STREET APARTMENTS - Property Id: 225125 Newly renovated one bedroom units available now right off the Rock River! These unit have new flooring, brand new kitchen with granite counter tops and fully renovated bathrooms.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Rolling Green
2904 20
2904 20th Ave, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
750 sqft
Halsted Park Apartments - Property Id: 139519 Large two bedroom Breakfast bar dining room plenty of cabinet, storage and closet space large walk in closet onsite fitness room underground parking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7603 Magnolia Trail
7603 Magnolia Trl, Cherry Valley, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1372 sqft
Upper level 2 bedroom Condo with attached 2 car garage and deck off great room. Ceramic and carpet flooring. 2 Baths, laundry room, stainless steel appliances. Modern upgrades fireplace in suite.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
10241 Clearwing Ln-3
10241 Clearwing Lane, Roscoe, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Multi-family home 4 unit multi-family home
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
4960 Hinsdale Avenue - 3
4960 Hinsdale Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
We have a 2 bedroom apartment in Southeast Rockford near Harrison and Alpine. The apartment has 3 levels! It has 1.5 baths and very clean and spacious. There is plenty of off street parking. We are asking $750 a month plus deposit.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Terrrace
809 Lincoln Avenue
809 Lincoln Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Three bedroom house. One large bedroom two very small bedrooms ,main floor has kitchen ,living room and dining room with nice hardwood floors , bathroom and all bedrooms upstairs with carpet. nice backyard that backs up to school play ground .
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Signal Hill
707 King St
707 King Street, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
We will have a 2 bedroom on the top floor , 1 bath with basement storage available. They both have washer & dryer hook ups. Units are freshly painted and all the hard wood floors are being refinished. We include new blinds on all windows.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Loves Park, the median rent is $555 for a studio, $623 for a 1-bedroom, $829 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,098 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Loves Park, check out our monthly Loves Park Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Loves Park area include Aurora University, Edgewood College, Herzing University-Madison, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Madison Area Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Loves Park from include Madison, Aurora, Elgin, St. Charles, and Rockford.