beloit
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:02 PM
12 Apartments for rent in Beloit, WI📍
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
423 Merrill Street
423 Merrill Avenue, Beloit, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
This spacious single family home has over 1500 sq ft of room, an off street garage for parking and storage, main floor laundry hookups, a sun room and a first floor bedroom! Reach out to Cal at 262-200-1252 to schedule a showing and get in soon!
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
705 Euclid Avenue
705 Euclid Avenue, Beloit, WI
2 Bedrooms
$770
1076 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 705 Euclid Avenue in Beloit. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1322 Highland Ave.
1322 Highland Avenue, Beloit, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1344 sqft
Nicely Updated 3 Bedroom Home Available Now! - Spacious 3 bedroom home available now! Home is nicely updated including fresh paint, new flooring throughout and is full of natural light.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1016 Clary St
1016 Clary Street, Beloit, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom single family home - Take time to look at this 3 bed 1.5 bath single family home available for rent. With an ideal layout, and few updates, you'll love living here.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
717 9th St.
717 Ninth Street, Beloit, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1468 sqft
Pet Friendly 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home on Beloit's West Side! - Apply today and come see this large, nicely updated 4 bedroom 2 bath on Beloit's West Side.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
725 Vine Street - 3
725 Vine Street, Beloit, WI
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
This clean and open unit is available for February, 2020 and is in great condition!
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
2101 South Riverside Drive - Dirty Bear Soap
2101 South Riverside Drive, Rock County, WI
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
This office space is ready to rent and in a great area in Beloit. Located on a busy street in Beloit, your business could get into a perfect spot before the new year! This office space is ready to rent and in a great area in Beloit.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10372 Marblewing unit 3
10372 Marblewing Road, Roscoe, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
- (RLNE5304189)
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
9464 Romeldale Lane
9464 Romeldale Lane, Roscoe, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1316 sqft
Duplex Unit Home Duplex unit home
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
258 South Jackson Street
258 South Jackson Street, Janesville, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1431 sqft
This spatious 3 bedroom near downtown Janesville is the perfect opportunity to move to a nice area in the heart of Janesville. With 3 large bedrooms and plenty of extra space, this property is a great and cost effective option.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
323 North Terrace Street - 1
323 N Terrace St, Janesville, WI
2 Bedrooms
$725
1020 sqft
This 2 bedroom lower unit is in a nice area close to downtown. This unit has plenty of space with over 1000sq ft of space in the home. Electric and gas will be paid by the applicant upon move in. There is also a $25/month water fee.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1102 W. State St.
1102 West State Street, Janesville, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2 Bedroom Single Family Home on Corner Lot! - Single family home on corner lot! Washer and dryer included with home. Hardwood floors throughout! Great location, West side of Janesville. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, Full Basement.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Beloit, the median rent is $511 for a studio, $576 for a 1-bedroom, $747 for a 2-bedroom, and $973 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Beloit, check out our monthly Beloit Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Beloit area include Edgewood College, Herzing University-Madison, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison Area Technical College, and University of Wisconsin Colleges. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
