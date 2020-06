Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 4 bd. 2.5 bh. home on a quiet street. Freshly painted in neutral colors just a month ago, new engineering flooring on the 1st level.Huge master bedroom with a large walk in closet with built-ins. 4th bedroom was converted into an office with built in cabinets and large desk.Large kitchen with newer maple cabinets. Family room has built-in shelves and wall mount TV for entertaining. Large private fenced yard. Available 07/01/2020.