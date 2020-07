Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rarely available single family home for rent - Stevenson High School! Need a great place to call home? Look no further, this home has it all: hardwood floors throughout, new appliances, updated baths, a master suite with his & hers vanities, lots of other storage and a wonderful lower level rec room with laundry. All this with a front porch and a fabulous backyard with a deck. In a convenient location close to Stevenson HS and Metra.