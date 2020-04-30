413 Hazelwood Terrace

Amenities
Beautiful, updated, rare end unit town home with full finished basement! Hardwood floors, freshly painted, spacious, updated, nice eat-in kitchen with maple cabinets & large pantry closet. Large master with sitting area, private full bath, walk in closet. Large deck, perfect for entertaining - 2 car garage, Stevenson High School. Great location. Easy access to Metra, parks, stores & restaurants. Pets OK, weight limit up to 25 lbs. with pet deposit, Don't miss it! MUST SEE !!! Available July 1st