Buffalo Grove, IL
413 Hazelwood Terrace
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:05 PM

413 Hazelwood Terrace

413 Hazelwood Terrace · (847) 877-5156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

413 Hazelwood Terrace, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
Ridgewood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1624 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful, updated, rare end unit town home with full finished basement! Hardwood floors, freshly painted, spacious, updated, nice eat-in kitchen with maple cabinets & large pantry closet. Large master with sitting area, private full bath, walk in closet. Large deck, perfect for entertaining - 2 car garage, Stevenson High School. Great location. Easy access to Metra, parks, stores & restaurants. Pets OK, weight limit up to 25 lbs. with pet deposit, Don't miss it! MUST SEE !!! Available July 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Hazelwood Terrace have any available units?
413 Hazelwood Terrace has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo Grove, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Hazelwood Terrace have?
Some of 413 Hazelwood Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Hazelwood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
413 Hazelwood Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Hazelwood Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 Hazelwood Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 413 Hazelwood Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 413 Hazelwood Terrace does offer parking.
Does 413 Hazelwood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Hazelwood Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Hazelwood Terrace have a pool?
No, 413 Hazelwood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 413 Hazelwood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 413 Hazelwood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Hazelwood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Hazelwood Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
