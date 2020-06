Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL AND COMPLETELY UPDATED LARGEST 1 BEDROOM IN VILLA VERDE SUBDIVISION. KITCHEN HAS NICE EATING SPACE FOR A TABLE. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING IN THE UNIT. WELL MAINTAINED COMPLEX WITH POOL AND CLUBHOUSE. CLOSE TO STARBUCKS, PARKS & SCHOOLS. ENJOY A PRIVATE PATIO. THIS IS THE UNIT ON THE "DO NOT MISS" LIST. CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR FURNISHINGS CAN BE REMOVE UPON REQUEST.