All apartments in Buffalo Grove
Find more places like 1076 COURTLAND Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buffalo Grove, IL
/
1076 COURTLAND Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM

1076 COURTLAND Drive

1076 Courtland Drive · (847) 770-3383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buffalo Grove
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1076 Courtland Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
Devonshire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1076 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RENTAL..2-STORY END-UNIT HOME. 2 Bedrooms (Master Bedroom with Double Closet). Bathroom with Jacuzzi. Living Room with Fireplace. Air Conditioning, Washer & Dryer, Kitchen Appliances, and Granite Counter Tops. Vaulted Ceilings. Hardwood floors. 2 Balconies. Attached 1 Car Garage. Additional 2-Car Parking. 10-minutes to Stevenson HS, Buffalo Grove Health Club, Children's Day Care, Downtown Buffalo Grove, Rt.53, Rt. 21 (Milwaukee Ave) and next to Rt. 83. 20 Minutes to I-294, O'Hare Airport, I-94, Hawthorne Mills Shopping Mall, Northbrook Mall, and Woodfield Shopping Mall and Hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1076 COURTLAND Drive have any available units?
1076 COURTLAND Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo Grove, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 1076 COURTLAND Drive have?
Some of 1076 COURTLAND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1076 COURTLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1076 COURTLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1076 COURTLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1076 COURTLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo Grove.
Does 1076 COURTLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1076 COURTLAND Drive offers parking.
Does 1076 COURTLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1076 COURTLAND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1076 COURTLAND Drive have a pool?
No, 1076 COURTLAND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1076 COURTLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 1076 COURTLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1076 COURTLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1076 COURTLAND Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1076 COURTLAND Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Similar Pages

Buffalo Grove 1 BedroomsBuffalo Grove 2 Bedrooms
Buffalo Grove Apartments with BalconiesBuffalo Grove Apartments with Gyms
Buffalo Grove Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILCarol Stream, ILVernon Hills, ILWheeling, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, IL
Elk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILDeerfield, ILWilmette, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity