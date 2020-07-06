1076 COURTLAND Drive

Amenities
RENTAL..2-STORY END-UNIT HOME. 2 Bedrooms (Master Bedroom with Double Closet). Bathroom with Jacuzzi. Living Room with Fireplace. Air Conditioning, Washer & Dryer, Kitchen Appliances, and Granite Counter Tops. Vaulted Ceilings. Hardwood floors. 2 Balconies. Attached 1 Car Garage. Additional 2-Car Parking. 10-minutes to Stevenson HS, Buffalo Grove Health Club, Children's Day Care, Downtown Buffalo Grove, Rt.53, Rt. 21 (Milwaukee Ave) and next to Rt. 83. 20 Minutes to I-294, O'Hare Airport, I-94, Hawthorne Mills Shopping Mall, Northbrook Mall, and Woodfield Shopping Mall and Hospitals.