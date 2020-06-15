All apartments in Brookfield
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

4515 Grove Ave

4515 Grove Avenue · (773) 616-2669
Location

4515 Grove Avenue, Brookfield, IL 60513

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1275 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
4515 2br - Property Id: 199219

$300 OFF RENT!!! VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE, MONTHLY SECURITY DEPOSIT PAYMENTS AVAILABLE! Spacious two bedroom on quiet street in Brookfield. Hardwood in floors and carpet in living room, large closets, large bedrooms, laundry in building, Parking space and Heat included. Near expressway, shopping and Brookfield Zoo. Pets allowed 1 month security deposit. Must be able to provide gross proof of income 3x rent, no evictions, and criminal background check will be done. If interested please contact Eddie at 773-616-2669 or email mansaedwardg3@gmail.com. Pictures are representative of typical units and may not be the unit advertised. Prices and availability subject to change.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199219
Property Id 199219

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5820405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 Grove Ave have any available units?
4515 Grove Ave has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4515 Grove Ave have?
Some of 4515 Grove Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 Grove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4515 Grove Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 Grove Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4515 Grove Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookfield.
Does 4515 Grove Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4515 Grove Ave does offer parking.
Does 4515 Grove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4515 Grove Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 Grove Ave have a pool?
No, 4515 Grove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4515 Grove Ave have accessible units?
No, 4515 Grove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 Grove Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4515 Grove Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4515 Grove Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4515 Grove Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
