Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:18 AM

146 Enclave Circle

146 Enclave Circle · (630) 664-8108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

146 Enclave Circle, Bolingbrook, IL 60440

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1566 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful Sunny South facing Townhouse in quite location with hundred of stores with walking distance, SS Appliances, move in ready, three levels of wonderful living space with 2 bedrooms + Lower Level can use as 3rd Bedroom or family Room, 2.1 Baths and attached 2 car gar. Large Living Room with switch on fireplace, formal dinning room, Breakfast room lead to balcony, Master Bedroom with Ceiling fan and Walk in organize closet, 2nd bedroom with Walk in organize closet, 2nd level laundry, Across from park and play ground. Close to 55/355, Walmart, Costco, Ikea, Macy, Menards, etc. No smoking, no pet & credit check. Agent Owned!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Enclave Circle have any available units?
146 Enclave Circle has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bolingbrook, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bolingbrook Rent Report.
What amenities does 146 Enclave Circle have?
Some of 146 Enclave Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Enclave Circle currently offering any rent specials?
146 Enclave Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Enclave Circle pet-friendly?
No, 146 Enclave Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bolingbrook.
Does 146 Enclave Circle offer parking?
Yes, 146 Enclave Circle does offer parking.
Does 146 Enclave Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 146 Enclave Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Enclave Circle have a pool?
No, 146 Enclave Circle does not have a pool.
Does 146 Enclave Circle have accessible units?
No, 146 Enclave Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Enclave Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 Enclave Circle has units with dishwashers.
