Really NICE place to call home. Freshly painted with laminate flooring first level, ceramic tile flooring in kitchen with tile counters and backsplash, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Updated 2nd-floor full bath and 1st-floor powder room. 3 good size bedrooms 2nd-floor with wood floors. Move-in ready and Sharp. 1 car garage. Qualification requires a background and credit check with a minimum credit score of 625 with no evictions. 100% of the required move-in monies, rent and security deposit. $60 application fee per adult is non-refundable.