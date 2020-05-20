All apartments in Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook, IL
13 Wildwood Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

13 Wildwood Lane

13 Wildwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13 Wildwood Lane, Bolingbrook, IL 60440

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
2 Bedroom End Unit Townhouse in Bolingbrook Available Immediately!!

CLICK THE LINK TO EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=t6kJu4Snebn

Stunning 2-bedroom end unit townhouse available immediately for rent! Updated and refreshed throughout the entire unit! The enormous family room takes center stage as you enter the home, boasting sizeable windows across the front overlooking the neighborhood and allowing natural light to flow into the home. The dining room sits next to the galley kitchen, with large sliding glass doors leading to the private deck. The kitchen features white cabinets and brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Both bedrooms are large and spacious, resting on the opposite side of the house. 1 car garage, driveway and guest parking available.

School Data
Elementary: (365U) Wood View Elementary School
Junior High: (365U) Brooks Middle School
High School: (365U) Bolingbrook High School

Available Immediately. Pets are welcome, considered on a case by case basis. 12 Month Lease Agreement Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Wildwood Lane have any available units?
13 Wildwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bolingbrook, IL.
How much is rent in Bolingbrook, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bolingbrook Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 Wildwood Lane have?
Some of 13 Wildwood Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Wildwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13 Wildwood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Wildwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Wildwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13 Wildwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13 Wildwood Lane does offer parking.
Does 13 Wildwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Wildwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Wildwood Lane have a pool?
No, 13 Wildwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13 Wildwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 13 Wildwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Wildwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Wildwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
