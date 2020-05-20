13 Wildwood Lane

Amenities

2 Bedroom End Unit Townhouse in Bolingbrook Available Immediately!!



Stunning 2-bedroom end unit townhouse available immediately for rent! Updated and refreshed throughout the entire unit! The enormous family room takes center stage as you enter the home, boasting sizeable windows across the front overlooking the neighborhood and allowing natural light to flow into the home. The dining room sits next to the galley kitchen, with large sliding glass doors leading to the private deck. The kitchen features white cabinets and brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Both bedrooms are large and spacious, resting on the opposite side of the house. 1 car garage, driveway and guest parking available.



Elementary: (365U) Wood View Elementary School

Junior High: (365U) Brooks Middle School

High School: (365U) Bolingbrook High School



Available Immediately. Pets are welcome, considered on a case by case basis. 12 Month Lease Agreement Required.