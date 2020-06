Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very large redone unit new kitchen, new baths , refinished wood floors, Newer windows new appearances in kitchen. Close to transportation. Tenant pays cooking gas and electric. FREE use of washer and Dryer in Basement Great space if you need a home office. Garage parking for one car additional is: $75.00