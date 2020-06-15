417 S Cook St

Amenities
FABULOUS!!! BARRINGTON Downtown location - Please apply here
FABULOUS!!! BARRINGTON Downtown location and walking distance to Metra with 3 Beds/1.5 Bath spacious home with hardwood floors. Stainless appliances, Granite countertop, and dishwasher in kitchen. Basement with wash/dryer outlet and additional storage space. 2 to 3 parking space available beside the building. Located a couple of blocks from shopping, restaurants, train, etc. Barrington schools. Pets allowed.
Schools Assigned => Hough Street Elementary, Barrington Middle School, Barrington High
Pets allowed with a security deposit
(RLNE2645105)