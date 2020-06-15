All apartments in Barrington
417 S Cook St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

417 S Cook St

417 South Cook Street · (224) 357-7368 ext. 701
Location

417 South Cook Street, Barrington, IL 60010

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 417 S Cook St · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2180 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
FABULOUS!!! BARRINGTON Downtown location - Please apply here
http://bit.ly/2OgsuFI
FABULOUS!!! BARRINGTON Downtown location and walking distance to Metra with 3 Beds/1.5 Bath spacious home with hardwood floors. Stainless appliances, Granite countertop, and dishwasher in kitchen. Basement with wash/dryer outlet and additional storage space. 2 to 3 parking space available beside the building. Located a couple of blocks from shopping, restaurants, train, etc. Barrington schools. Pets allowed.
Schools Assigned => Hough Street Elementary, Barrington Middle School, Barrington High
Pets allowed with a security deposit
For faster response please submit your inquiry online using the link below and we will get back to you during the next business day, serious inquiries, please!!!!

(RLNE2645105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 S Cook St have any available units?
417 S Cook St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 417 S Cook St have?
Some of 417 S Cook St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 S Cook St currently offering any rent specials?
417 S Cook St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 S Cook St pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 S Cook St is pet friendly.
Does 417 S Cook St offer parking?
Yes, 417 S Cook St does offer parking.
Does 417 S Cook St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 S Cook St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 S Cook St have a pool?
No, 417 S Cook St does not have a pool.
Does 417 S Cook St have accessible units?
No, 417 S Cook St does not have accessible units.
Does 417 S Cook St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 S Cook St has units with dishwashers.
Does 417 S Cook St have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 S Cook St does not have units with air conditioning.
