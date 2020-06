Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils

This apartment is situated on a park like setting and conveniently located close to schools and shopping in Addison Illinois. Completely remodeled with ceramic tile bathroom and double vanity. Large kitchen with dishwasher and separate eating area. Large living room with oak flooring, ceiling fan in bedroom, laundry facility in building and utilities included except for electric. Close to schools, shopping, many restaurants, parks and interstate access.