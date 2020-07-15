Apartment List
209 Apartments for rent in Addison, IL with garages

Addison apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
140 North Auburn Hills Lane
140 Auburn Hills Lane, Addison, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2030 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 140 North Auburn Hills Lane in Addison. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1275 West LAKE Street
1275 West Lake Street, Addison, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Gorgeous Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom spacious condo near all transportation, shopping and restaurants with INDOOR HEATED GARAGE and IN UNIT LAUNDRY!!! Spacious bedrooms, master suite with walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Addison

1 Unit Available
314 Morningside Dr B
314 Morningside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
Spacious Townhouse with large back yard - Property Id: 288487 Large two floor 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, living room, family room, living room, formal dining room, laundry room and eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.

1 Unit Available
640 West Terrace Street
640 West Terrace Street, Villa Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1026 sqft
Nicely updated move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with 2 car detached garage. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large yard for entertaining. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No Pit bulls or Rottweilers.

1 Unit Available
315 Creekside C
315 Creekside Drive, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
Unit C Available 08/01/20 Bloomingdale Townhouse 2.
Results within 5 miles of Addison
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,285
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1354 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
41 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,640
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,653
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
28 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,673
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
19 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
11 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
15 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
26 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
24 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,315
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
44 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
23 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,539
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
10 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,739
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
7 Units Available
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
974 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
51 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
25 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
16 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,117
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
20 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
2129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,799
2998 sqft
NOW OPEN Homes ready for move in. We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Welcome to St. Charles Square, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Carol Stream, IL.
13 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
17 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,983
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Addison, IL

Addison apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

