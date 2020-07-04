All apartments in Addison
108 North Church Street
108 North Church Street

108 North Church Street · (630) 674-6383
Location

108 North Church Street, Addison, IL 60101

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wonderful large Apartment in quite building, first floor unit, hardwood floor in living room, 3 large bed rooms. Huge kitchen with ceramic floor and back-splash. coin operated washer and dryer in building. Conveniently located, walking distance to schools, library shops, park. Near Rt 83 and 290. A non refundable $45 fee is required for the credit and background check for all adults 18 years and older. Must have good credit. No evictions or bankruptcies. The owner is a licensed real estate broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 North Church Street have any available units?
108 North Church Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 North Church Street have?
Some of 108 North Church Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 North Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
108 North Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 North Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 108 North Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 108 North Church Street offer parking?
No, 108 North Church Street does not offer parking.
Does 108 North Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 North Church Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 North Church Street have a pool?
No, 108 North Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 108 North Church Street have accessible units?
No, 108 North Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 108 North Church Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 North Church Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 North Church Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 North Church Street does not have units with air conditioning.
