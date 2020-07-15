/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Coeur d'Alene, ID
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
8 Units Available
River View Collection
4034 West Idewild Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1168 sqft
At River View Collection Apartments, we believe in creating a sense of home and community for all of our residents. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
3 Units Available
Garden Park
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,595
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
774 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
2 Units Available
Riverview Villas
4034 W Idewild Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1146 sqft
Enjoy convenience and comfort at River View Collection. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 07:32 PM
2 Units Available
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1311 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Pines in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Coeur d'Alene
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1198 sqft
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
23 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
Studio
$720
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
978 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
86 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,225
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
4 Units Available
Villas at Hayden North
574 West Mogul Loop, Kootenai County, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Villas at Hayen North! This community is located on 574 W. Mogul Loop, Hayden ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 07:38 AM
6 Units Available
Residence at Tullamore
3160 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Results within 10 miles of Coeur d'Alene
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
8060 Crown Pointe, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crown Pointe Apartments in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Coeur d'Alene 1 BedroomsCoeur d'Alene 2 BedroomsCoeur d'Alene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoeur d'Alene 3 Bedrooms
Coeur d'Alene Apartments with BalconiesCoeur d'Alene Apartments with GaragesCoeur d'Alene Apartments with GymsCoeur d'Alene Apartments with Parking