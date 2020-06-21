Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

953 Armstrong Dr Available 07/01/20 Large 4 bed 3 bath Home in Armstrong Park Area! - Welcome home! Enjoy a home in the Armstrong Park Area, on the north side of town! Only minutes to schools, shopping, and downtown CDA with easy access to the bike trails and hiking trails.



Featuring beautiful hardwood floors, a master suite with a separate balcony, and en-suite bathroom, three guest bedrooms, a huge family room or bonus room, and two additional full bathrooms, with one that features a bidet. The forced air natural gas furnace and A/C unit provide comfort for all seasons and the gas fireplace with rock surround adds a nice touch of ambiance.



With large windows, the living room is a comfortable and bright space to relax with guests and admire the backyard or take some time to relax by the pool. Tenants will have access to a clubhouse and community pool.



The kitchen features counters, plentiful cabinets, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances including a gas range/oven, and a french door refrigerator with bottom freezer.



The separate dining room makes for family dinners an extra bonus.



The fenced backyard with a large patio area is great for entertaining when the sun is shining and the two-car garage will keep your vehicles protected in the winter.



No smoking.



One small dog or one cat considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval.



Application fee: $35

Security Deposit: $2600

Pet Deposit: $400 per pet

Monthly Pet Rent: $35 per pet



Apply online at www.ht-pm.com

Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.

*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*



(RLNE4045592)