Coeur d'Alene, ID
953 Armstrong Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

953 Armstrong Dr

953 North Armstrong Drive · No Longer Available
Location

953 North Armstrong Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Armstrong Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
953 Armstrong Dr Available 07/01/20 Large 4 bed 3 bath Home in Armstrong Park Area! - Welcome home! Enjoy a home in the Armstrong Park Area, on the north side of town! Only minutes to schools, shopping, and downtown CDA with easy access to the bike trails and hiking trails.

Featuring beautiful hardwood floors, a master suite with a separate balcony, and en-suite bathroom, three guest bedrooms, a huge family room or bonus room, and two additional full bathrooms, with one that features a bidet. The forced air natural gas furnace and A/C unit provide comfort for all seasons and the gas fireplace with rock surround adds a nice touch of ambiance.

With large windows, the living room is a comfortable and bright space to relax with guests and admire the backyard or take some time to relax by the pool. Tenants will have access to a clubhouse and community pool.

The kitchen features counters, plentiful cabinets, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances including a gas range/oven, and a french door refrigerator with bottom freezer.

The separate dining room makes for family dinners an extra bonus.

The fenced backyard with a large patio area is great for entertaining when the sun is shining and the two-car garage will keep your vehicles protected in the winter.

No smoking.

One small dog or one cat considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval.

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $2600
Pet Deposit: $400 per pet
Monthly Pet Rent: $35 per pet

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.
*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*

(RLNE4045592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 Armstrong Dr have any available units?
953 Armstrong Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coeur d'Alene, ID.
What amenities does 953 Armstrong Dr have?
Some of 953 Armstrong Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 953 Armstrong Dr currently offering any rent specials?
953 Armstrong Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 Armstrong Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 953 Armstrong Dr is pet friendly.
Does 953 Armstrong Dr offer parking?
Yes, 953 Armstrong Dr does offer parking.
Does 953 Armstrong Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 953 Armstrong Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 Armstrong Dr have a pool?
Yes, 953 Armstrong Dr has a pool.
Does 953 Armstrong Dr have accessible units?
No, 953 Armstrong Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 953 Armstrong Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 953 Armstrong Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 953 Armstrong Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 953 Armstrong Dr has units with air conditioning.
