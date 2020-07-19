Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

914 E Garden Ave Available 08/06/20 Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Craftsman Home in CDA Garden District! - Enjoy life in the heart of downtown Coeur d’Alene in this updated three bedroom two bathroom classic Craftsman home! Featuring a large covered front porch for relaxing and enjoying the beautiful Coeur d'Alene summers.



Step inside and be welcomed by tall ceilings, nice paint and carpet, and large windows. The living room flows into the dining room which leads into the front bedroom/office, the second bedroom, and into the kitchen.



The galley style kitchen has the original wood floors with updated cabinets, granite countertops, and a beautiful tile backsplash. The breakfast nook at the back of the kitchen is the perfect place to start your day.



The main floor bathroom has a cast iron tub with shower enclosure, pedestal sink, and bead board wainscoting. The laundry area and third bedroom round out the living space on the first floor.



Upstairs is a huge bonus room and a second bathroom with tile shower.



Other nice features include a single car garage with room for plenty of storage, off street parking, a natural gas furnace, A/C, and a chainlink fenced yard.



Perfect location for anyone who wants to enjoy downtown Coeur d’Alene! Less than a mile to the library and McEuen Park, City Beach, and the Tubb’s Hill trail system. Close to restaurants, shopping, and all of the year round activities in downtown Coeur d'Alene!



One dog considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval.



No smoking.



Application fee: $35

Security Deposit: $1700

Pet Deposit: $400

Monthly Pet Rent: $35



Apply online at www.ht-pm.com

Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.



*Property information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3786187)