Home
/
Coeur d'Alene, ID
/
914 E Garden Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

914 E Garden Ave

914 East Garden Avenue · (888) 406-1868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Coeur d'Alene
Garden Park
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

914 East Garden Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Garden Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 914 E Garden Ave · Avail. Aug 6

$1,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1502 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
914 E Garden Ave Available 08/06/20 Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Craftsman Home in CDA Garden District! - Enjoy life in the heart of downtown Coeur d’Alene in this updated three bedroom two bathroom classic Craftsman home! Featuring a large covered front porch for relaxing and enjoying the beautiful Coeur d'Alene summers.

Step inside and be welcomed by tall ceilings, nice paint and carpet, and large windows. The living room flows into the dining room which leads into the front bedroom/office, the second bedroom, and into the kitchen.

The galley style kitchen has the original wood floors with updated cabinets, granite countertops, and a beautiful tile backsplash. The breakfast nook at the back of the kitchen is the perfect place to start your day.

The main floor bathroom has a cast iron tub with shower enclosure, pedestal sink, and bead board wainscoting. The laundry area and third bedroom round out the living space on the first floor.

Upstairs is a huge bonus room and a second bathroom with tile shower.

Other nice features include a single car garage with room for plenty of storage, off street parking, a natural gas furnace, A/C, and a chainlink fenced yard.

Perfect location for anyone who wants to enjoy downtown Coeur d’Alene! Less than a mile to the library and McEuen Park, City Beach, and the Tubb’s Hill trail system. Close to restaurants, shopping, and all of the year round activities in downtown Coeur d'Alene!

One dog considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval.

No smoking.

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1700
Pet Deposit: $400
Monthly Pet Rent: $35

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.

*Property information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3786187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 E Garden Ave have any available units?
914 E Garden Ave has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 914 E Garden Ave have?
Some of 914 E Garden Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 E Garden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
914 E Garden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 E Garden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 E Garden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 914 E Garden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 914 E Garden Ave offers parking.
Does 914 E Garden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 E Garden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 E Garden Ave have a pool?
No, 914 E Garden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 914 E Garden Ave have accessible units?
No, 914 E Garden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 914 E Garden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 E Garden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 914 E Garden Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 914 E Garden Ave has units with air conditioning.
