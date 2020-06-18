Rent Calculator
Home
/
Coeur d'Alene, ID
/
4547 W. Princetown
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4547 W. Princetown
4547 West Princetown Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
4547 West Princetown Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815
Waterford
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4547 W. Princetown Available 07/24/20 THE LANDINGS AT WATERFORD HOME (P#353) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised**
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS WE ARE NOT SHOWING OCCUPIED UNITS AT THIS TIME. VACANT UNITS CAN BE SHOWN BY EMAILING US REQUESTING SHOWING.
APPLICATION STEPS:
1.Go to www.resortpropertiesidaho.com
2. Click Tenants
3. Click Tenant Resources
4. Click Application
(RLNE3754106)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4547 W. Princetown have any available units?
4547 W. Princetown doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coeur d'Alene, ID
.
What amenities does 4547 W. Princetown have?
Some of 4547 W. Princetown's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4547 W. Princetown currently offering any rent specials?
4547 W. Princetown isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4547 W. Princetown pet-friendly?
Yes, 4547 W. Princetown is pet friendly.
Does 4547 W. Princetown offer parking?
Yes, 4547 W. Princetown does offer parking.
Does 4547 W. Princetown have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4547 W. Princetown does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4547 W. Princetown have a pool?
No, 4547 W. Princetown does not have a pool.
Does 4547 W. Princetown have accessible units?
No, 4547 W. Princetown does not have accessible units.
Does 4547 W. Princetown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4547 W. Princetown has units with dishwashers.
Does 4547 W. Princetown have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4547 W. Princetown has units with air conditioning.
