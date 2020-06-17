All apartments in Coeur d'Alene
323 North 20th Street

Location

323 North 20th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained 3 bed, 3 bath (1 bedroom non-conforming) duplex in a nice downtown location. This duplex does not have a connecting wall, rather a breezeway between the buildings. With over 2000 sq feet, this unit has plenty of storage, one single car garage with another space for off street parking, including a large maintained yard with sprinklers! Make an appointment today to view this downtown gem! No pets
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 North 20th Street have any available units?
323 North 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coeur d'Alene, ID.
Is 323 North 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
323 North 20th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 North 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 323 North 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coeur d'Alene.
Does 323 North 20th Street offer parking?
Yes, 323 North 20th Street does offer parking.
Does 323 North 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 North 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 North 20th Street have a pool?
No, 323 North 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 323 North 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 323 North 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 323 North 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 North 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 323 North 20th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 North 20th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
