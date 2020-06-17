323 North 20th Street

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained 3 bed, 3 bath (1 bedroom non-conforming) duplex in a nice downtown location. This duplex does not have a connecting wall, rather a breezeway between the buildings. With over 2000 sq feet, this unit has plenty of storage, one single car garage with another space for off street parking, including a large maintained yard with sprinklers! Make an appointment today to view this downtown gem! No pets

Beautifully maintained 3 bed, 3 bath (1 bedroom non-conforming) duplex in a nice downtown location. This duplex does not have a connecting wall, rather a breezeway between the buildings. With over 2000 sq feet, this unit has plenty of storage, one single car garage with another space for off street parking, including a large maintained yard with sprinklers! Make an appointment today to view this downtown gem! No pets