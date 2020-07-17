224 S 14th St.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled Sanders Beach Home - Custom remodeled home located in the highly desired Sanders Beach neighborhood - walking distance to the lake. This property is a must see!! Conveniently located close to downtown city center with a short walk to restaurants, shops, the Resort and McEuen Park. The home is light, bright and airy. The front entrance opens into a large living room featuring picture windows looking out to beautiful mature trees. The kitchen is connected to an informal dining/sun room with built in storage seats. The main floor also includes the master bedroom, master bath. Downstairs features a large family room, second bedroom, full bath, large laundry room with/washer dryer, and a large storage area. Upstairs is another bedroom with built-in closets or you can turn it into an office. The fenced back yard includes storage shed for all your gardening needs. The one car garage has a built in workbench and is unattached. Gardener included. Dogs ok with owners approval. The house is priced to rent quickly this summer, so don't wait too long to take a look. Available now. Call to schedule an appointment.



(RLNE5896571)