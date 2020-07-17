All apartments in Coeur d'Alene
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

224 S 14th St.

224 South 14th Street · (208) 446-4110
Location

224 South 14th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Garden Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 224 S 14th St. · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remodeled Sanders Beach Home - Custom remodeled home located in the highly desired Sanders Beach neighborhood - walking distance to the lake. This property is a must see!! Conveniently located close to downtown city center with a short walk to restaurants, shops, the Resort and McEuen Park. The home is light, bright and airy. The front entrance opens into a large living room featuring picture windows looking out to beautiful mature trees. The kitchen is connected to an informal dining/sun room with built in storage seats. The main floor also includes the master bedroom, master bath. Downstairs features a large family room, second bedroom, full bath, large laundry room with/washer dryer, and a large storage area. Upstairs is another bedroom with built-in closets or you can turn it into an office. The fenced back yard includes storage shed for all your gardening needs. The one car garage has a built in workbench and is unattached. Gardener included. Dogs ok with owners approval. The house is priced to rent quickly this summer, so don't wait too long to take a look. Available now. Call to schedule an appointment.

(RLNE5896571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 S 14th St. have any available units?
224 S 14th St. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 224 S 14th St. have?
Some of 224 S 14th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 S 14th St. currently offering any rent specials?
224 S 14th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 S 14th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 S 14th St. is pet friendly.
Does 224 S 14th St. offer parking?
Yes, 224 S 14th St. offers parking.
Does 224 S 14th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 S 14th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 S 14th St. have a pool?
No, 224 S 14th St. does not have a pool.
Does 224 S 14th St. have accessible units?
No, 224 S 14th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 224 S 14th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 S 14th St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 S 14th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 S 14th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
