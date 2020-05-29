Amenities
2154 W Freeland Dr Available 07/06/20 Exceptional 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in The Landings - Welcome home! This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home located in The Landings Subdivision is awaiting your arrival.
The single level floor plan features an open and inviting living room with a large windows for natural light. The livingroom and bedroom floors of the home have been updated with luxury vinyl plank flooring. Updated photos to come.
Kitchen amenities include black appliances, a breakfast bar, dishwasher, gas range, side by side refrigerator, and a garbage disposal. The dining room off the kitchen has a sliding glass door leading to the concrete patio and backyard.
The nice sized master suite has a walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom with a large mirror and tub/shower combo.
Two guest bedrooms and another full bathroom are located at the opposite end of the home. The home has a laundry room and the two car garage will keep your vehicles protected from the elements.
Additional features included a forced air natural gas furnace as well as a gas hot water heater. Both front and backyards are landscaped with a built-in sprinkler system.
Just minutes away from The Landings Park, schools, bike trails, and shopping, this is an exceptional home in an exceptional location.
Small dogs are considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval. No cats.
No smoking.
Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1650
Pet Deposit: $400 per pet
Monthly Pet Rent: $35 per pet
Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.
