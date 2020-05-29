All apartments in Coeur d'Alene
Find more places like 2154 W Freeland Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coeur d'Alene, ID
/
2154 W Freeland Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2154 W Freeland Dr

2154 West Freeland Drive · (888) 406-1868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coeur d'Alene
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2154 West Freeland Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815
Waterford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2154 W Freeland Dr · Avail. Jul 6

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2154 W Freeland Dr Available 07/06/20 Exceptional 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in The Landings - Welcome home! This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home located in The Landings Subdivision is awaiting your arrival.

The single level floor plan features an open and inviting living room with a large windows for natural light. The livingroom and bedroom floors of the home have been updated with luxury vinyl plank flooring. Updated photos to come.

Kitchen amenities include black appliances, a breakfast bar, dishwasher, gas range, side by side refrigerator, and a garbage disposal. The dining room off the kitchen has a sliding glass door leading to the concrete patio and backyard.

The nice sized master suite has a walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom with a large mirror and tub/shower combo.

Two guest bedrooms and another full bathroom are located at the opposite end of the home. The home has a laundry room and the two car garage will keep your vehicles protected from the elements.

Additional features included a forced air natural gas furnace as well as a gas hot water heater. Both front and backyards are landscaped with a built-in sprinkler system.

Just minutes away from The Landings Park, schools, bike trails, and shopping, this is an exceptional home in an exceptional location.

Small dogs are considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval. No cats.

No smoking.

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1650
Pet Deposit: $400 per pet
Monthly Pet Rent: $35 per pet

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.
*Property information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2549661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2154 W Freeland Dr have any available units?
2154 W Freeland Dr has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2154 W Freeland Dr have?
Some of 2154 W Freeland Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2154 W Freeland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2154 W Freeland Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2154 W Freeland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2154 W Freeland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2154 W Freeland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2154 W Freeland Dr does offer parking.
Does 2154 W Freeland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2154 W Freeland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2154 W Freeland Dr have a pool?
No, 2154 W Freeland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2154 W Freeland Dr have accessible units?
No, 2154 W Freeland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2154 W Freeland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2154 W Freeland Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2154 W Freeland Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2154 W Freeland Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2154 W Freeland Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815
Carrington Place
4010 W Trafford Dr
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815
Residence at Mill River
4295 West Saw Blade Lane
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Similar Pages

Coeur d'Alene 1 BedroomsCoeur d'Alene 2 Bedrooms
Coeur d'Alene Apartments with GarageCoeur d'Alene Apartments with Parking
Coeur d'Alene Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WAPost Falls, ID
Cheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAHayden, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

North Idaho CollegeGonzaga University
Spokane Falls Community CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity